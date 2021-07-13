Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Peak hour CHAOS as a truck rolls over and multiple cars collide on major motorways just outside of Brisbane – leaving commuters sitting in 6km of traffic

By Peter Vincent
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Brisbane drivers faced long waits with peak hour traffic surrounding the city in chaos after a truck rolled and several cars collided in two separate crashes.

The truck crash happened at Mango Hill, on Anzac Avenue overpass above the Bruce Highway 30km north of Brisbane at 7.02am, while a car and motorcycle collided at Holland Park West just south of the city at 7.25am.

The truck crash is causing delays of around eight minutes due to 6km of congestion southbound on the Bruce Highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJP7E_0av0d6UX00
There were heavy delays on the Anzac Avenue /Bruce Highway overpass at Mango Hill due to a truck roll over on Tuesday morning

'Paramedics including critical care transported a male patient to Royal Brisbane and Women Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest injuries and abrasions,' Queensland Ambulance Service told Daily Mail Australia.

There were also delays on Anzac Avenue westbound from the accident.

'Please allow extra travel time or avoid the area if you can,' Royal Automobile Club of Queensland wrote in a tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJXEi_0av0d6UX00
The truck accident this morning at this section of road north of Brisbane is believed to be a solo vehicle accident. This is what it usually looks like

Meanwhile a car and a motorcycle collided at Holland Park West on the Pacific Motorway northbound at 7.25am.

The Holland Park West accident caused delays of around 16 minutes with 10km of congestion all the back to Upper Mt Gravatt.

Queensland ambulance took a male patient to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with hip and back pain.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

213K+
Followers
81K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Motorway#Automobile#Traffic Accident#Royal Brisbane#Women Hospital#Daily Mail Australia#Royal Automobile Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Redmond, ORcentraloregondaily.com

Dump truck collides with semi after it rolls on HWY 97 in Redmond

A dump truck pulling a trailer collided with a semi that had rolled and spilled thousands of pounds onto Highway 97 in Redmond Monday morning, according to fire officials. The crashes happened around 8:40 a.m. when a dump-style semi-truck filled with scrap metal rolled and was then hit by another dump truck loaded with dirt and pulling a trailer.
South Gate, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Semi Collides with Multiple Vehicles in South Gate

SOUTH GATE (CNS) - A multi-vehicle collision in South Gate involving a jack-knifed semi closed several lanes of the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway for several hours this morning before the lanes were reopened. Officers were called at 1:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paramount Boulevard, where they a found...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Truck rolls over into breezeway of Northwest Side hotel

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a rollover crash at a Northwest Side hotel. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Best Western Plus Fiesta Inn on West Interstate 10 near Beckwith Boulevard. Police said they found a pickup truck on its side in the breezeway area of...
Blackfoot, IDeastidahonews.com

No major injuries after semi-truck collides with SUV

BLACKFOOT — No one was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Blackfoot Friday. The crash occurred during the afternoon on northbound Interstate 15, south of the exit 93 off-ramp. Police reports show Adem Orhan, 35, of New York, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2018 Volvo semi-truck pulling...
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Train collides with semi-truck causing multi car accident

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A train collided with a semi in Ada this morning. According to Lisa Bratcher with the city of Ada said it happened around 10:45 this morning on Mississippi avenue near Arlington street. She says the truck was headed south and stopped on the train tracks when...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Pick-up truck driver runs red light, collides with tanker truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the early morning hours of July 17 a pick-up truck driver ran a red light and collided with a tanker truck trailer. Wilmington Police Department said the pick-up truck driver that ran the red light was traveling east on Oleander. Lustein Perez-Garcia, was charged with...
TrafficShropshire Star

Traffic held up after cow wanders onto M6 motorway

The cow was walked off the road and went back home ‘after an exciting night out’. Police and farmers have joined forces to help corral a cow which wandered onto the M6 motorway. The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the Staffordshire and West Midlands Police force areas, said...
Wilton, MEfoxbangor.com

Dump truck rolls onto car, 6 injured

WILTON — A dump truck filled with rocks overturned on a car in Wilton late Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Route 2 near the intersection of Jay Street. Wilton police chief Heidi Cox said 34-year-old Olin Hiscock of Wilton was driving the Ford Focus involved in the crash.
TrafficBBC

Serious motorway crash brings traffic to standstill

Emergency services including an air ambulance have been at the scene of a serious crash on the A74(M). Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the northbound carriageway, near junction 20 for Eaglesfield, at 16:45 on Wednesday. The Scottish Ambulance Service, fire service and the...
North Lauderdale, FLWSVN-TV

1 killed, 4 injured after car, truck collide in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent wreck in North Lauderdale left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
WCVB

Motorcycle, car collide in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle is under investigation Friday in Whitman. The crash happened just before midnight on Bedford Street, officials said. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
Guthrie, OKguthrienewspage.com

Semi-truck rolls over on SH-33

A semi-truck driver was lucky to avoid any major injuries after rolling his truck over onto it’s side Thursday morning. Guthrie police and fire responded to the single vehicle rollover — just east of I-35 — on State Highway 33 at 7:20 a.m. Police said speed likely played a factor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy