Peak hour CHAOS as a truck rolls over and multiple cars collide on major motorways just outside of Brisbane – leaving commuters sitting in 6km of traffic

Brisbane drivers faced long waits with peak hour traffic surrounding the city in chaos after a truck rolled and several cars collided in two separate crashes.

The truck crash happened at Mango Hill, on Anzac Avenue overpass above the Bruce Highway 30km north of Brisbane at 7.02am, while a car and motorcycle collided at Holland Park West just south of the city at 7.25am.

The truck crash is causing delays of around eight minutes due to 6km of congestion southbound on the Bruce Highway.

There were heavy delays on the Anzac Avenue /Bruce Highway overpass at Mango Hill due to a truck roll over on Tuesday morning

'Paramedics including critical care transported a male patient to Royal Brisbane and Women Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest injuries and abrasions,' Queensland Ambulance Service told Daily Mail Australia.

There were also delays on Anzac Avenue westbound from the accident.

'Please allow extra travel time or avoid the area if you can,' Royal Automobile Club of Queensland wrote in a tweet.

The truck accident this morning at this section of road north of Brisbane is believed to be a solo vehicle accident. This is what it usually looks like

Meanwhile a car and a motorcycle collided at Holland Park West on the Pacific Motorway northbound at 7.25am.

The Holland Park West accident caused delays of around 16 minutes with 10km of congestion all the back to Upper Mt Gravatt.

Queensland ambulance took a male patient to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with hip and back pain.