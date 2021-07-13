MSU-Northern hires Mike Van Diest as defensive coordinator

HAVRE — Carroll College legend Mike Van Diest has been hired by Montana State-Northern to be the Skylights' defensive coordinator, MSUN announced Monday. "We are talking about a coach who is one of the greatest coaches in NAIA history," Lights head coach Andrew Rolin said in a press release. "He is a legend in the state and across the country. He is bringing his expertise not only defensively but as a head coach and as a leader of young men. I am excited to work with him and learn from him."