Lucky8 Land Rover Defender Fights Through Old Florida Road Trail

MotorTrend Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucky8 Offroad has a simple formula: take the already capable family of Land Rover vehicles and make them capable of more. And the company's 2020 Land Rover Defender is no exception. Lucky8 got a hold of one of the first Land Rover Defenders when they hit the market and went...

CarsPosted by
Motorious

1992 Land Rover Defender 110 Shows The Brands Beautiful Side

The Land Rover Defender 110 made a name for itself as a highly capable off-roader, but this 110 being offered on Awesome Joe shows just how much style the model has. As the recipient of a recent restoration, this 1992 Defender 110 was finished in a stunning white paint that just pops with black wheels, arches, grill, and an external roll cage. Inside, the seating has been returned to original spec with Exmoor Trim and upgraded with modern touches. A Sony touchscreen head unit held in a MUD UK Land Rover Outfitters built center dash console is a particularly nice touch that helps bring this classic into the modern world.
CarsCAR Magazine

Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid (2021) review: the erudite Landie

It was inevitable, if Land Rover is going to survive the next decade, to electrify its model range. So, the new Defender 4x4 is the latest in the range to get a plug-in hybrid model under the 'P400e' badge, and it might just be the most sensible of choices. Particularly if you're more of an urbanite Land Rover buyer.
CarsGear Patrol

The Land Rover Defender 90 Is Ready for Everything, Except Big Families

By now, you’re presumably familiar with the story of the new Land Rover Defender: the controversy over its looks, the debate over whether its unibody construction makes it unworthy of the Defender name, the fact that it’s become a pillar of the lineup with more variants planned. It was our choice for one of the most important vehicles to go on sale last year, and we stand by that decision with pride.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Land Rover Defender V8: Gloriously Excessive

When it comes to horsepower, too much often is just about right. The current P400 version of the Land Rover Defender, with its 395-hp super- and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, already produces what many regard as adequate performance for something so big and boxy. We ran 2020's 5773-pound four-door 110 version to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. But the new 2022 Defender V8 models, with their 518-hp supercharged 5.0-liter engines, bring outsize character and should trim at least a second from that time. With six-figure starting prices, these new range-topping variants prove that the Defender only gets better with more cylinders under its hood.
Carstopgear.com

Land Rover Defender V8 review: supercharged 4x4 tested

Well, this wasn’t actually meant to happen, but we’re very glad it did. The new Defender’s Programme Director Stuart Frith recently told TG that a V8 wasn’t even in the product plan when the project began eight years ago. The team with the unenviable (but at the same time impossibly exciting) task of reinventing Land Rover’s iconic 4x4 did build a couple of mules early on, though, and in the end it was just too good an opportunity to miss.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2023 Land Rover Defender SVR Brings the Heat With a 600+HP V-8

WHAT IT IS: The most muscular version of the rough-and-ready Defender, one of the hottest SUVs on the planet right now—in fact, Land Rover is still scrambling to meet demand. As hot as the off-roader is, though, our 2021 SUV of the Year is really just getting started, especially if you're a fan of hugely powerful SUVs. The lineup already includes four-cylinder, V-6, and V-8 models, but the forthcoming SVR will build on the Defender V8 (seen below and in gallery) with more horsepower, sportier design elements, and unique suspension tuning to deliver the ultimate street version. Both the 110 and 90 versions will still kick ass off-road, of course, but think of the SVR as the Mercedes-AMG G63 to the regular Defender V-8's Mercedes-Benz G550.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Land Rover Defender Is Officially A Huge Success

Though the company has faced supply issues relating to the chip shortage and the pandemic, Jaguar Land Rover has a bright spot to celebrate in 2021. The Land Rover Defender is officially a smashing success, as the new model has quickly rocketed up JLR's sales charts. In fact, the Defender is the company's second-best-selling model globally, behind only the Range Rover Evoque. JLR sold 17,194 Defenders in Q2 2021, just falling shy of the Evoque's 17,622 units.
Carscartechnewz.com

7 Important Details of Land Rover Defender 90!

Off-road giant Land Rover is launching Defender 90 in India. The British brand has already launched the Defender 110 with a length of 5018 mm and a wheelbase of 3022. It can be configured with many seating arrangements. While the demand for Defender 110 is already good, the company has also launched Defender 90 with a smaller wheelbase and length. According to the company, Defender 90 is the “toughest and most capable” Land Rover till date.
CarsAutoblog

Land Rover Defender 110 Suspension Deep Dive

The old Land Rover Defender is one of those vehicles I’ve occasionally seen on the trail, but never laid hands on. As time has passed, values have shot so far up into the stratosphere that most have become pampered driveway decorations. My neighbor two streets over has a 1990s Defender 90 2-door like that, and he was also the first in my area that bought a new 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 4-door.
CarsBMW BLOG

Will the Land Rover Defender SVR Use a BMW V8?

Land Rover made a big splash recently, launching the Defender V8. Not only is the Jaguar-powered Defender V8 much faster than the standard car, it’s actually brilliant to drive. It’s getting rave reviews for its more exciting on-road performance that doesn’t sacrifice any of its off-road capability. However, there’s said to be another Defender V8 variant on the way, one that will likely prioritize on-road performance for the first time in Defender history, while also using a different V8 — a BMW V8.
CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Is an Ultra-Limited Off-Road Throwback

The classic Defender Works V8 Trophy is one of the coolest things to come from Land Rover in a long time. A re-engineered tribute to the brand's expedition-filled heritage, it sports a livery inspired by the original Camel Trophy competition Land Rovers and a 400-hp V-8 under the hood. In addition to building 25 classic Defenders, the company announced today it will be offering a version based on the current Defender as well, with all 220 units destined for North America.
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

Land Rover Is Selling a US-Exclusive Defender That Comes With a Very Special Adventure

Every automaker wants to pay homage to an older, wilder time of motoring. By giving a sports car a paint job that represents a historic racer, taking design inspiration from record breakers, or building in the style of legendary competition vehicles, a company can tap into an endless emotional well among casual car lovers and serious gearheads alike, selling a ton of metal in the process. But let’s face it, many of these are marketing gimmicks.
CarsCarscoops

New 2022 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Evokes Memories Of The Camel Trophy

Land Rover today announced a new Trophy Edition of the Defender that comes with a variety of off-road additions that will be perfect to go on a special one-day off-road adventure competition organized by the automaker at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina. While not mentioned, Land Rover’s inspiration clearly...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2023 Lucid Gravity Is the Air's SUV Sibling

WHAT IT IS: Not content with simply launching an electric sedan with more than 1,000 hp and a 500-plus-mile range, the mad and elegantly inclined geniuses at Lucid Motors are cooking up a new SUV called the Gravity. We still can't confirm everything about the Gravity, but we do know two key things: First, the model will sit on the same long-wheelbase version of Lucid's skateboard platform as the Air, so the SUV's length should be close to identical to that of its sedan sibling. The Gravity looks wider, however, and will, of course, be much taller. Second, vice president of design Derek Jenkins is an off-roading enthusiast who has built his own hot-rodded, VW-powered dune buggy, so it's a safe bet the Gravity will have some serious off-road chops.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport Spied Wearing Thick Camo

The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover is expected to debut later this year, but we're also excited for the Range Rover Sport that will arrive later. A new batch of spy photos shows that testing is getting underway again for the new model, though the SUV wears thick camouflage and cladding just like it did in the previous images, obscuring the design details underneath.

