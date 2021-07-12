Lucky8 Land Rover Defender Fights Through Old Florida Road Trail

WHAT IT IS: Not content with simply launching an electric sedan with more than 1,000 hp and a 500-plus-mile range, the mad and elegantly inclined geniuses at Lucid Motors are cooking up a new SUV called the Gravity. We still can't confirm everything about the Gravity, but we do know two key things: First, the model will sit on the same long-wheelbase version of Lucid's skateboard platform as the Air, so the SUV's length should be close to identical to that of its sedan sibling. The Gravity looks wider, however, and will, of course, be much taller. Second, vice president of design Derek Jenkins is an off-roading enthusiast who has built his own hot-rodded, VW-powered dune buggy, so it's a safe bet the Gravity will have some serious off-road chops.