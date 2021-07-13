Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB commits up to $150M to improve Black diversity throughout baseball

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXT6U_0av0cdEW00
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, shown April 15, 2015, revealed the partnership with the Players Alliance on Monday during a news conference at Coors Field, the site of the 2021 All-Star Game. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has pledged up to $150 million to the Players Alliance, a non-profit organization created last year that consists of active and former big league players "aiming to build more equitable systems in baseball and increase Black representation throughout the sport."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the commitment and partnership shortly before Monday night's Home Run Derby at a news conference at Coors Field, the site of the 2021 All-Star Game.

Starting in 2023, the league said it will provide an annual $10 million over a 10-year period, plus an additional $5 million in matching contributions from external Players Alliance fundraising efforts.

The partnership represents the largest financial commitment in MLB history toward the goal of improving Black diversity throughout the sport, both on the field and in leadership positions.

"Major League Baseball is thrilled to expand our commitment to the Players Alliance, which will include joint efforts to strengthen our sport's engagement with Black communities," Manfred said. "We believe in the mission of the Players Alliance and have been inspired by the passion and perspectives of the players who are leading this effort.

"We know that our sport is at its best when it is accessible to everyone. Together, we will make this a reality with innovative and collaborative programs."

The funds will go toward various programs, including those designed to support baseball in public and city schools. Other programs are aimed at increasing Black youth participation in the sport, as well as funding leagues, equipment, tournaments and clinics.

The money also will go toward providing educational grants, scholarships and additional community services.

"Major League Baseball's commitment to support the Players Alliance is a monumental turning point in the history of our game, establishing a pathway to progress for equity and access for the Black community," Curtis Granderson, president of the Players Alliance, said in a statement.

"On behalf of our player members and allies, we'd like to thank Commissioner Manfred and all MLB club owners for their unwavering support of our efforts to grow and diversify our sport, from the field to the front office, for generations to come."

The Players Alliance is composed of 143 current and former MLB players. The organization has donated more than $41 million to Black communities to help create an inclusive culture in baseball.

This week in Major League Baseball

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
149K+
Followers
37K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Curtis Granderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#The Players Alliance#Big League#Home Run Derby#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.
MLBNBC Sports

Son of Eagles coach goes top 10 in MLB draft

If you were following along during the 2021 MLB draft on Sunday night, you might have heard a familiar name pretty early. Three picks before the Phillies drafted a high school power pitcher, the Mets drafted a right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt named Kumar Rocker at No. 10. Not ringing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Ippei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

We’ve all had to sit through stunning Yankees losses for the better part of a year, and yet … we still can’t believe Sunday happened. Even knowing the final score, it feels like most permutations of the bullpen would’ve managed to secure a five-run lead against the bottom of the Astros’ lineup. Luis Cessa with a clean inning. Lucas Luetge with a clean inning. Aroldis Chapman with a clean inning?
MLBcalltothepen.com

Los Angeles Angels can set up future at trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in an interesting spot as the trade deadline approaches. At .500 heading into Sunday, the Angels are hanging on the periphery of the playoff picture, both in the AL West and the Wild Card chase. However, with the likes of Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout expected back in the somewhat near future, the Angels could find their way back into contension.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Trades for guys like Trevor Story and Jon Gray are non-starters

The Indians should not trade for guys like Trevor Story and Jon Gray. Let’s be clear, the Indians have no business trading for guys like Trevor Story and Jon Gray. Now, or ever again. It’s not a dig at the Rockies, or Story or Gray. These are fine players who would, admittedly, give the Indians a boost. The problem lies with the cost of guys like them. Not only does baseball have an issue with the contracts they’re handing out; with most in the modern era being bad investments only a few years in, but with what teams should expect in trades.
MLBSportsGrid

Kyle Seager Scratched vs. Angels

Kyle Seager was a late scratch from the Seattle Mariners lineup against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Seager was originally scheduled to bat third and handle third base duties, but he was removed for unknown reasons. https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1414013574729531394. The Mariners adjusted their lineup card, and Seager’s absence set off...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager scratched from Mariners' Saturday lineup; Jake Bauers back in

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager has been scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. There hasn't been a given reason for the lineup change, but either way, Seager is no longer listed. After some defensive shuffling, Jake Bauers will re-enter the lineup. He'll get the nod in left field while batting ninth in the order against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy