Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Miguel County, CO

New Report Examines Mountain Town "Housing Crisis"

koto.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) and the Colorado Association of Ski Town (CAST) published the Mountain Migration Report, examining the impacts of visitor and part-time resident trends throughout the pandemic on regional housing and services in Eagle, Grand, Pitkin, Routt, Summit, and San Miguel Counties. KOTO spoke with Margaret Bowes, Executive Director of CAST, to understand the report’s key findings, as well as with local government leaders to understand how they see the report relating to the housing situation in San Miguel County.

www.koto.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pitkin, CO
County
San Miguel County, CO
City
Eagle, CO
San Miguel County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand#Koto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy