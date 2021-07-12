New Report Examines Mountain Town "Housing Crisis"

In June, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) and the Colorado Association of Ski Town (CAST) published the Mountain Migration Report, examining the impacts of visitor and part-time resident trends throughout the pandemic on regional housing and services in Eagle, Grand, Pitkin, Routt, Summit, and San Miguel Counties. KOTO spoke with Margaret Bowes, Executive Director of CAST, to understand the report’s key findings, as well as with local government leaders to understand how they see the report relating to the housing situation in San Miguel County.