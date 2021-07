One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and if you were to ask any random sneakerhead on the street, they would probably tell you the same thing. It is a shoe that has stood the test of time and there is no doubt that it will continue to make waves for decades to come. In fact, Jordan Brand has a ton of Jordan 1s planned for 2021, including a new "Handcrafted" model which is taking on a truly unique aesthetic.