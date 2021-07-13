Shawnee Co. bringing vaccine to residents, taking requests for clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. is looking to boost COVID-19 vaccinations with a new tool to help bring the vaccine to you. You can now request a vaccine clinic by filling out a survey, indicating the type of setting, and whether it’s a public, private, or work space. The health department would have all three COVID-19 vaccines available. They say it’s another way to make sure everyone has the chance to get a shot.