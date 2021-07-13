Cancel
Unicoi County, TN

Former Unicoi County teacher indicted, accused of stealing gasoline

By Kayla Hackney
Johnson City Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Unicoi County Middle School teacher and assistant baseball coach has been indicted after being accused of stealing $10,000 worth of gasoline. Travis Griffith was indicted on one count of theft over $10,000 by the Unicoi County grand jury on July 9 after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Griffith is accused of using a school department fuel card to purchase $10,160 worth of gasoline for his personal vehicle. The fuel card was issued to Griffith to purchase diesel fuel for a school-owned vehicle as part of his role as an assistant baseball coach, however, Griffith used the card to purchase gasoline for his personal vehicle on 169 occasions from June 2015 through October 2020 including purchases in South Carolina and Florida, authorities said.

