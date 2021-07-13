Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Flea in Damien Chazelle's Babylon

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, you thought the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon was already good enough? You thought Chazelle was fine with stopping at Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, and the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire? Well, that’s not nearly enough famous actors for this movie. It needs at least… one more actor, preferably an actor who has been on a real hot streak for the last few years and is coming off of an acclaimed HBO Max original series. Maybe even someone who might want to start clearing off some shelf space for tomorrow morning when the Emmy nominations are announced? (It’s probably too early for anyone to actually finish clearing off shelf space, but there’s no harm in starting the process.)

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Waterston
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Lukas Haas
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Phoebe Tonkin
Person
Damon Gupton
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Jovan Adepo
Person
Rory Scovel
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#La La Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Margot Robbie Had No Idea Harley Quinn Was Dead

Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the D.C. Extended Universe, was not featured in Zack Snyder‘s long-anticipated Justice League long-cut. In the epilogue, it is revealed that Quinn died in Batman’s arms, something she wasn’t even aware of, according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with the star. Robbie said:...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Is Jennifer Aniston Dating Brad Pitt Again?

Something is definitely cooking between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, but they call it friendship. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were among the hottest and most beautiful couples in Hollywood in the 2000s. People were inspired by their love and used to wait for their movies. Things changed when Angelina Jolie entered the life of Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt broke up, and the world felt shattered.
MoviesA.V. Club

Lovecraft Country, Hamilton,and—ugh—Emily In Paris:The biggest Emmy snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced today at a much more reasonable hour than usual, a change that may or may not have been a result of our ever-shifting grasp of time in a pandemic. Even West Coasters could comfortably watch as This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones and Blindspotting’s Jasmine Cephas Jones shared the names and titles of some of this year’s nominees. The actors, who made history in 2020 with their “father-daughter” Emmy wins (for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us), divvied up the announcements from opposite ends of the country, another reflection of “these times,” but come September 19, the Emmy Awards will once again be an in-person event.
MoviesCollider

Samara Weaving on ‘Snake Eyes’, Damien Chazelle's ‘Babylon,’ and Why She Loves Her Stunt Double

With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opening this weekend in theaters, I recently spoke with Samara Weaving about playing Scarlett in the Snake Eyes movie.. During the fun interview, Weaving talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, why even though the costumes look awesome on screen they can be tough to work with, her thoughts on Snake Eyes and Scarlett having a relationship in a sequel, why she loves her stunt double (Jacqueline Lee Geurts), and more.
MoviesCollider

Margot Robbie Needs a Break From Harley Quinn After 'The Suicide Squad'

Margot Robbie is going to need some serious time off before playing Harley Quinn again. The actress recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it's time for her to take a much-needed break from the character. Robbie is set to appear as the titular antihero in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, which will mark the third time the Oscar nominee has played the villain. For a character as over-the-top as Harley, we can't blame Robbie for needing some time off from playing her.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

The Glorious, Complicated Humanity of Jean Smart

By now it's well-established that Jean Smart is having a moment, with a string of recent appearances in Fargo (2015), Watchmen (2019), and Mare of Easttown (2021) bringing her some much-deserved recognition. The women she portrays in these dramas are all complex individuals, hard-bitten and world-weary on the outside, with tangled emotions seething just beneath the surface. Nowhere is this more the case than in Deborah Vance, the cynical comedian at the center of HBO’s Hacks. In Smart’s hands, Deborah is much more than just a caricature of an aging star; she’s a woman of incredible texture, constantly surprising us with new aspects of her character.
MoviesA.V. Club

Gunpowder Milkshake is a better Jackie Chan homage than a John Wick riff

Since bursting onto the scene as Doctor Who’s fiery companion, Karen Gillan has carved out a particular niche as an actor. Her signature is playing characters who look like they should be supremely cool but who have the heart of an awkward dork—a talent she’s put to use in both the Guardians Of The Galaxy and Jumanji franchises, as well as her cancelled-too-soon sitcom Selfie. It’s why Gillan initially seems like an odd fit to lead Gunpowder Milkshake, a John Wick-flavored shoot-’em-up with an icy opening act that aims for cool by way of both 1950s noir and neo-Western. In her early scenes as brutal hitwoman Sam, Gillan’s husky growl and boot-stomping demeanor seem like an act, rather than the earned confidence of a trained, veteran killer.
MoviesRepublic

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel’ set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Margot Robbie reveals who she wants to win Love Island

Love Island has fans in high places, it turns out. Including Academy Award nominee and mega-famous actor Margot Robbie, who revealed this week that not only is she a huge fan of the show but she's already decided who she's backing to win this year's series. Speaking in a recent...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Sean Harris

Dev Patel in David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’: Film Review. A knight-in-the-making goes on an odyssey across the mythical kingdom of Camelot to prove his valor in this bold adaptation of the 14th-century epic poem, which also features Alicia Vikander. Sean Harris and Alun Armstrong star in writer-director Matthew Holness's...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Getting An Early Start! Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson & More Celebrities Who Were Child Actors

Skipping school for showbiz? These famous faces began their careers when they were just kids. No matter how talented an actor Gyllenhaal was as a child, his parents — both Hollywood vets — still had the last word when it came to his career. In fact, the 40-year-old, who made his big-screen debut as Billy Crystal’s son in City Slickers (1991) at the age of 10, was forced to turn down a major motion picture the next year: The Mighty Ducks.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Cameron Robbie reveals he leans on sister Margot for advice

Hollywood star Margot Robbie offers her brother invaluable career advice. 'Neighbours' star Cameron Robbie finds it "comforting" to lean on his sister Margot Robbie for career advice. The actor stars in the long-running Australian soap and he's thrilled to be following in the footsteps of the award-winning star, who previously...

Comments / 0

Community Policy