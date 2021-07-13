Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Valley Youth House Completes $1.8 Million Camp Fowler Cabin Renovation Project

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOREFIELD, PA (7/12/2021) – Valley Youth House is excited to announce the completion of the camp cabin renovation project at Camp Fowler, valued at over $1.8 million. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, all seven cabins that house the youth and staff attending overnight camps were completely rebuilt over the last two years. The entire project was made possible through the support and philanthropy of local companies including Kay Builders, Inc., Majestic Realty Co., Commerce Construction Co., L.P., Brooks Development Group, Livengood Excavators, Inc., and many other businesses and individual contributors.

www.thevalleyledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Harrington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Children And Youth#Homeless Youth#Orefield#Kay Builders Inc#Majestic Realty Co#Commerce Construction Co#L P#Brooks Development Group#Watson Land Company#Valley Youth House#Ppl Electric Utilities#Capital Blue Cross#Founder And Principal#Bb T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Housing
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.

Comments / 0

Community Policy