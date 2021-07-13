Valley Youth House Completes $1.8 Million Camp Fowler Cabin Renovation Project
OREFIELD, PA (7/12/2021) – Valley Youth House is excited to announce the completion of the camp cabin renovation project at Camp Fowler, valued at over $1.8 million. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, all seven cabins that house the youth and staff attending overnight camps were completely rebuilt over the last two years. The entire project was made possible through the support and philanthropy of local companies including Kay Builders, Inc., Majestic Realty Co., Commerce Construction Co., L.P., Brooks Development Group, Livengood Excavators, Inc., and many other businesses and individual contributors.www.thevalleyledger.com
