Jamaica blanks Suriname in Gold Cup opener

dallassun.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamaica rode a pair of first-half goals to a 2-0 victory over Suriname in the opening game of Group C at the Gold Cup in Orlando. Shamar Nicholson, who plays professionally in Belgium, opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his third career goal in Gold Cup play -- and first international score since 2019. Teammate Bobby Reid, a forward for Fulham in the English Football League, added a tally twenty minutes later for the final margin.

