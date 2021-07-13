Jamaica blanks Suriname in Gold Cup opener

Jamaica moved one step closer to advancement in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Friday night with a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe. At the start, it seemed Guadeloupe was poised for an upset. Dimitri Ramothe broke away up the right flank to score an opening goal in the fourth minute, surprising Jamaica with an early lead. The quick goal gave the team a burst of energy, allowing them to dominate the energy at the start of the half.