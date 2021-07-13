Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Packed House, Few Comments For St. Joseph School Board

wirx.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a packed house at Monday’s meeting of the St. Joseph Public Schools Board of Education as residents came out to learn more about the district’s new strategic plan. There has been commentary on social media speculating the plan includes teaching critical race theory, but Board President Barry Conybeare read a statement clarifying critical race theory is not in the curriculum. Following that, public comments focused on other matters. Superintendent Jenny Fee told WSJM News it was encouraging to see a high turnout.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Berrien County, MI
Education
County
Berrien County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#House#Wsjm News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.

Comments / 0

Community Policy