Elon Musk, CEO of Telsa, has said he will likely no longer appear on the company’s earnings calls unless there is something ‘important’ he needs to say. Musk made the comments yesterday during the Q&A section of the Q2 earnings call, which included questions from retail investors pulled from a crowd-sourcing platform. A private investor asked whether Musk would take part in a YouTube interview once or twice a year and then suggested a couple of popular retail-focused channels.