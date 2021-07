The eviction moratorium that began Sept. 4, 2020, will be ending July 31, leaving some Houston-area residents in need of financial assistance. However, from July 28-Aug. 11, 20,000 Harris County families will be able to apply for a one-time payment of $1,500 for any urgent expenses such as car payments, groceries and utilities from the new $30 million COVID Relief Fund, which is supported by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a July 27 news release.