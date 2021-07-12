Cancel
Former Pit Spitters Drafted in 2021 MLB Draft

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 15 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY — Two former Traverse City Pit Spitters heard their names called in the 2021 MLB Draft on day two.

Spencer Schwellenbach became the highest-drafted Pit Spitter, going to the Braves with the 59th overall pick in the second round. He played shortstop for the team last season and hit .356 in 22 games. He played college baseball at Nebraska.

Former Pit Spitters pitcher Chad Patrick was drafted in the fourth round with the 107th overall pick. He played two seasons with the team. He started went 4-4 with a 3.74 ERA during the 2019 championship season and followed it up with a 2-1 record and 1.03 ERA in 2020.

“Our priority is player development,” Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “Obviously, winning is something we want to do as well, but when guys have an opportunity to come through our organization, get better while they’re here, I think it just validates what we’re trying to do.”

Chase Wheatcroft became the first Pit Spitter to be drafted, as he was selected in the middle of the 2019 season by the Oakland A’s in the 37th round with the 1,124th overall pick.

Luke Little was the second Pit Spitter to be drafted in the MLB, going to the Chicago Cubs in 2020 in the fourth round with the 117th overall pick.

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

