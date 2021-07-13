Judge nears decision on future of state mental health system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Michael Hogan was appointed by a federal judge to help craft a road map for the future of Mississippi’s embattled mental health care system, he planned to tour community mental health centers in-person to see the state's services in action. He hoped to speak to patients and employees — perspectives he said would be vital in charting the Department of Mental Health’s path forward.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0