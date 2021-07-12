Applications for Cooling Assistance Currently Being Accepted

Richmond –The Virginia Department of Social Services will again provide qualifying households with cooling assistance during the summer months. Applications are currently being accepted and can be submitted until Monday, August 16.In order to qualify for cooling assistance, a household must have a child less than six years of age, an individual living with a disability, or an adult age 60 or older living in the home. Eligible households must also meet income requirements for cooling assistance. This year, the maximum gross monthly income, before taxes, for a one-person household is $1,610 and $3,313 for a household of four.Types of assistance include: