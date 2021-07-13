How Chick-Fil-A Wants You To Celebrate Cow Appreciation Day 2021

Ahh, Waffle House. Making its debut on the restaurant scene in 1955, the 24-hour, Georgia-based diner has become a staple of our society with over 1,900 restaurants in 25 states (via the Waffle House website). Its doors are always unlocked, and the familiar glow of its iconic yellow sign lights up highways even in the toughest of times, inviting people to feast on one of its legendary hash brown plates, eggs, and, of course, an order of deliciously crispy waffles that even the late Anthony Bourdain fawned over. The Waffle House menu doesn't stop there either, going beyond the traditional breakfast fare to offer a few lunch and dinner classics as well such as steaks, burgers, and BLTs.