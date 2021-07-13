How Chick-Fil-A Wants You To Celebrate Cow Appreciation Day 2021
For the second year in a row, popular and controversial fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A, known for its incredibly delicious chicken sandwich, has postponed its annual Cow Appreciation Day due to concerns over the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic. Celebrated on the second Tuesday of July, it's become a key Chick-fil-A customer appreciation day. As the company explained in a statement posted on its website, "Ever since 2005, we have celebrated Cow Appreciation Day – a tradition for Chick-fil-A that gives us the opportunity to thank our guests and is an excuse to dress up like the Cows!"www.mashed.com
