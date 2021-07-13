Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg removed from leadership roles

Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was removed from leadership roles of multiple Trump Organization companies after he was indicted on charges including grand larceny and tax fraud. Pool Photo by Seth Wenig/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization removed Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg from various leadership roles after he was indicted on charges including grand larceny and tax fraud, according to corporate filings.

Weisselberg, 73, was removed as director of the Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited on Thursday and Trump Payroll Corporation on Friday, according to corporate records in Britain and Florida respectively, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was listed as executive vice president, director, secretary, treasurer and vice president and his son Eric Trump was listed as president, director and chairman on the records filed last week.

Weisselberg will remain at the company despite being removed from the record, CNN and The Washington Post reported.

"Allen Weisselberg's at the company. He's got a job. He's going to remain at the company," a person familiar with the company told The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, Weisselberg together with the Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation were indicted on 15 counts related to a tax scheme involving fraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying records.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization.

The charges accuse Weisselberg of skirting taxes for employees' fringe benefits, which allowed some to receive things such as luxury cars, apartments and school tuition in his nearly five decades as chief financial officer of the organization.