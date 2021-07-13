FBI: Most Wanted Has Found Clinton Skye's Replacement For Season 3

Put your climbing ax in the air and wave it like you just don’t care! Because white privilege is here, so Kristen’s in the clear, all The Protectors in the house say yeah!. Dr. Bouchard is discovered as Orson LeRoux’s murderer in this week’s Evil, which is a study of the insidiousness of racism and how it may just be a demonic undertaking after all. But she also gets away with the crime, which highlights how Kristen’s experience in the world — and, specifically, with the police — is markedly different from David’s and Ben’s. And how she rails against that… until it benefits her.