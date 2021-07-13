Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FBI: Most Wanted Has Found Clinton Skye's Replacement For Season 3

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

News broke recently that FBI: Most Wanted is officially losing an original series star ahead of the third season, so fans have had to make their peace with the departure of Nathaniel Arcand's Clinton Skye over hiatus after he was absent for so much of Season 2. Now, the show has found a replacement for Clinton Skye in the form of a new FBI agent for the team, to be played by a familiar face from one of Amazon's most striking original series: The Man in the High Castle veteran Alexa Davalos.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellan Lutz
Person
Sarah
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Nathaniel Arcand
Person
Alexa Davalos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Most Wanted#Series Premiere#Fbi#Cbs#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

FBI: Most Wanted adds new series regular for season 3

The Man in the High Castle star Alexa Davalos has been cast in the third season of CBS's FBI: Most Wanted. Deadline reports that the actress has landed a lead role in the series opposite Julian McMahon and fellow regular cast members Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

FBI: Most Wanted – Alexa Davalos Joins Season 3 Cast Of CBS Show

FBI: Most Wanted spoilers and updates tease that FBI: Most Wanted has added more star power to its season 3 cast after Alexa Davalos signed up as a series regular. Nothing much is known about Davalos’ character, but it’s been reported that she’s tapped as the lead opposite Julian McMahon in the TV series’ upcoming third season.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Alexa Davalos joins FBI: Most Wanted Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 is going to see some cast changes. Alexa Davalos has been tapped as a series regular as Nathaniel Arcand exits. There was some sad news for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 when we learned Nathanial Arcand left the series. Arcand’s Clint had only been in a handful of episodes in the second season before going off on a special assignment. We’d hoped it was only temporary due to a clash in schedules because of pandemic filming, but it turns out that isn’t the case after all.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

FBI International: Premiere Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things To Know About The CBS Spin-Off

This fall, CBS has another FBI show to add to its line-up. Specifically, FBI: International, the third installment to the Dick Wolf-created TV franchise, promises to be a worldwide sensation — particularly with its lead characters relying on top-notch intelligence, expert quick thinking, and physical strength in order to take down imposing forces around the planet. Mixing exotic locales with a well-proven formula, FBI: International should appeal to anyone who enjoyed the previous two FBI shows. Now, before its September premiere, we're here to tell you everything we know about this new CBS spin-off series.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

FBI Season 4 is not coming to CBS in August 2021

We’re all ready for our favorite TV crime dramas to return. FBI Season 4 is on the list, but it’s not returning to CBS next month. There’s no doubt that we’re ready to see Maggie, OA, and the rest of the team return to our screens. As much as we loved the third season, it was delayed and it was short. And then there was the on-off schedule that made it hard to keep track.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Spader's The Blacklist Season 9 Is Changing Nights As NBC Changes Mind About Newest Law And Order Spinoff

Following James Spader’s The Blacklist spending two seasons on Friday nights, the series is moving away from the timeslot for a day earlier. NBC has released its fall premiere schedule and some changes are happening, with the network officially making a big decision for the developing spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense that will have an impact on The Blacklist Season 9.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Evil Recap: In Which Kristen Inadvertently Becomes a Karen

Put your climbing ax in the air and wave it like you just don’t care! Because white privilege is here, so Kristen’s in the clear, all The Protectors in the house say yeah!. Dr. Bouchard is discovered as Orson LeRoux’s murderer in this week’s Evil, which is a study of the insidiousness of racism and how it may just be a demonic undertaking after all. But she also gets away with the crime, which highlights how Kristen’s experience in the world — and, specifically, with the police — is markedly different from David’s and Ben’s. And how she rails against that… until it benefits her.
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' CSI: Vegas Cast List, Including William Petersen

We're back in Vegas, baby! CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran for 15 seasons on CBS and spawned a number of spinoffs, is getting the revival treatment, with CSI: Vegas bringing some of the original characters back to the Sin City crime scene. Along with William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, the CSI: Vegas cast will feature a couple of other familiar faces to help indoctrinate some new characters into the franchise.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Happened to Olivia Benson’s ‘Adopted’ Baby

Longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” fans know Olivia Benson’s journey to motherhood all too well. Fans of the hit NBC drama have followed Benson as she gained custody of her son, Noah. However, some eagle-eyed fans of the hit drama series have been recalling a moment when Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) briefly became a caregiver to an infant. Only to watch the storyline vanish into thin air.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

NBC Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘Blacklist’ Moves Nights, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & More

NBC has unveiled its fall lineup of new series and returning favorites including a new night for The Blacklist and a two-hour premiere for Law & Order: SVU. Along with making way for fresh titles like the James Wolk drama Ordinary Joe and the thriller La Brea, NBC will also offer an Olympic Dreams special with the Jonas Brothers and welcome new game show Family Game Fight! hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The Voice, The Wall, New Amsterdam, and the One Chicago‘s Fire, Med, and PD also return along with newest Law & Order series Organized Crime.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Emily Wickersham Revealed Her Celebrity Crush Who Was on Series

Unlike most of us, “NCIS” star Emily Wickersham had the chance to meet and talk to her celebrity crush on the set of the hit crime drama. In preparation for the 300th episode of “NCIS,” Wickersham sat down with the hosts of the CBS talk show “The Talk” in 2016. Right away, the hosts revealed that Wickersham’s celebrity crush appeared as a guest star in the 300th episode.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Netflix Announces Its Best Crime Drama Series of All Time

Watching the finest crime dramas is a therapeutic experience. However, given how popular real crime dramas have become in recent years, the genre as a whole may be tiring. Moreover, few genres lend themselves to binge-watching and crime because there is a mystery to be solved and, therefore, a motive to get to the conclusion as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy