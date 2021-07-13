FBI: Most Wanted Has Found Clinton Skye's Replacement For Season 3
News broke recently that FBI: Most Wanted is officially losing an original series star ahead of the third season, so fans have had to make their peace with the departure of Nathaniel Arcand's Clinton Skye over hiatus after he was absent for so much of Season 2. Now, the show has found a replacement for Clinton Skye in the form of a new FBI agent for the team, to be played by a familiar face from one of Amazon's most striking original series: The Man in the High Castle veteran Alexa Davalos.www.cinemablend.com
