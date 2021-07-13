Telstra slashes AU$40 per month off its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: T-Systems heads deeper into the Google Cloud; customer satisfaction (or not) in France; Telefónica Tech takes up with CrowdStrike. In its second-quarter figures Dutch incumbent operator KPN has returned to mobile service revenue growth in its consumer segment for the first time since Q1 2017, a turnaround that helped push mass-market service revenues up by 0.5% year-on-year. This partially offset lower service revenues from its business and consumer landline units. Overall, adjusted EBITDA al (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leasing) was up 0.6%, to €589 million. In the results statement, CEO Joost Farwerck assured stakeholders that the company was on track to reach its full-year outlook.