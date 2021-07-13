Cancel
Economy

Telstra slashes AU$40 per month off its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans

By Harry Domanski
TechRadar
TechRadar
 14 days ago
For those seeking some truly high-speed internet, Telstra has offered up two particularly tasty deals on its Superfast NBN 250 and Ultrafast NBN 1000 plans, with each getting a solid introductory offer. For new sign-ups to either plan, you'll get a AU$40 discount on your monthly bill for the first...

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

