Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares a photo of 'massive' Black Adam set... as he says 'The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing'

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is ready to shakeup the DC Extended Universe after posting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his Black Adam film set.

The 49-year-old actor and former pro wrestler showcased his ripped physique in a stylish black-and-white image shared with his 253 million Instagram followers.

The image showed off just how 'massive' the film's set was he bragged that Black Adam would change 'the hierarchy of power' among DC superheroes.

Dwayne was pictured from behind to show off his suit, which seemed to perfectly fit his body and was covered in intricate inscriptions.

Black Adam is traditionally depicted in a black costume that's similar to other superhero looks, though he usually has a lighting bolt over his chest and a black cape.

Johnson appeared to be standing on a platform with steps leading down to a long stone walkway, with sand and dirt to the side, plus bits of pulverized rocks.

People were seen down on the ground working on the set to give a sense of scale, and an enormous shattered ruin had been placed off to the right side.

The former WWE star faced an entranceway with hieroglyphics over the door, which was temporarily covered in scaffolding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4Gff_0av0aCWb00
Behind the scenes: Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson, 49, shared to Instagram an impressive view of the Black Adam set on Monday, along with a closeup of his intricate costume; seen in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpNjx_0av0aCWb00
Back in black: Black Adam is traditionally depicted in a black costume that's similar to other superhero looks, though he usually has a lighting bolt over his chest and a black cape

'On set. BLACK ADAM⚡️,' The Rock began his post.

'This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie.

'You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit),' he clarified.

'And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction,' he wrote, suggesting that his character was responsible for the devastation created on set.

Johnson added that superheroes traditionally aren't out for blood and 'don’t kill the bad guys.'

'But, Black Adam does,' he continued, adding that, 'The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing.'

He concluded by calling Black Adam an 'Antihero,' a 'Man in black' and a 'Protector of his people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43I8Hy_0av0aCWb00
Edgy: Johnson described his character as an 'antihero' and said he departed from other DC heroes because he's not afraid to kill his foes

Last week, Johnson shared more behind-the-scenes images and revealed that he was already in the final week of production on the DC comics film.

Another black-and-white photo showed him looking incredibly chiseled as a makeup artist applied white dots to his body which would be used to help the visual effects team track and reproduce the movements of his body and muscles in post-production.

Another set photo he shared showed the muscle-bound actor screaming dramatically while a camera on a robotic arm was placed behind him.

The Fast & Furious franchise star was originally set to appear in the 2019 film Shazam! in the Black Adam role, with his character being the primary villain.

But after concerns from producers that Johnson might be wasted as a villain in that film, he was removed from it and given his own solo Black Adam film, and he and Shazam are now planned to meet in a future installment.

The character was first featured in 1945, but it wasn't until the early 1970s that DC Comics began using him regularly as a villain for Shazam.

However, starting this century, Black Adam was rewritten to be a tortured antihero, which is the version of the character Johnson is bringing to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coVQs_0av0aCWb00
Coming soon: On July 30, his Disney movie Jungle Cruise will be released, and his Netflix action thriller Red Notice — the streamer's most expensive ever — arrives in November; seen in 2019

The A-lister has plenty of high-profile projects coming up, including his Netflix action thriller Red Notice, which got a November release date from the streamer last week and was revealed to be its most-expensive original production to date with a reported budget of $200 million.

The production, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, seems to have been a good experience for the ex-wrestler, who was impressed with his costar Reynolds' talents and came to think he was the best actor he had worked with to date, according to We Got This Covered.

Johnson will also be back in theaters on July 30 with the release of his Emily Blunt–costarring Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
81K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Universe#Hierarchy#In The Black#The Rock#Instagram A#The Fast Furious#Dc Comics#Red Notice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Superman's Disadvantage Against Black Adam

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans have been clamoring to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a comic book movie for years now and there is clearly no doubt that "The Great One" is the perfect casting choice to play Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. By the looks of things, Johnson has been having the time of his life playing the anti-hero and it's only a matter of time before we see what the Man in Black brings to the table.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Unveils Official Footage from DCEU Flick

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We all know for a fact that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a lot of pride in the films he's done but it's pretty evident that the wrestler-turned-actor considers Black Adam his crowning achievement so far and understandably so. The DC Extended Universe flick has been stuck in developmental hell for a full decade before Johnson, DC, and Warner Bros. could finally get the ball rolling. Now, the highly anticipated project has finally wrapped filming and the waiting game officially kicks off.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Will Reportedly Push The Envelope Of PG-13

Shooting has now officially wrapped on Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and we didn’t even get to see a single blurry image taken from a distance that shows the leading man in his superhero getup. That being said, the man knows how to keep his fans happy and leverage his global popularity, so having offered a teaser for the movie at last year’s DC FanDome, maybe we’ll get some live-action footage when the event rolls around for a second time later this year.
MoviesComicBook

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Gives Away Cash to Crew Members as Filming Wraps

Filming on one of DC's next blockbusters is complete. On Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that production on Black Adam has officially wrapped. Johnson, who produces the film and stars as its titular character, wrote that he knew making the film would be a "once in a career event", and that it was a "true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers" to create the film. Attached to his post was a video of Johnson addressing the cast and crew on the final day, and giving away cash prizes to some of the members of the crew.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam Fan Art Sees Dwayne Johnson And Henry Cavill’s Superman Face Off

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, after being in development for years, has finally finished production. Johnson has been promising us that when his anti-hero came on the scene, the balance of power in the DC universe would shift. Certainly in a DC film universe where Superman does not appear to be an active concern, Black Adam may be about to become the most powerful character in what we used to call the DCEU. Of course, what fans really want to see is a big throwdown battle to determine who is truly the most powerful, and some new fan art teases us with exactly that.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Black Adam’ Wraps Up Production and Dwayne Johnson Reacts

Dwayne Johnson, set to play the titular villain in DC’s upcoming movie Black Adam, took to Twitter and Instagram as production wrapped up to reflect on his time working onset. The actor broke the news on social media with a long caption, saying, “I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life.”
Moviesmetaflix.com

First Set Photo from ‘Black Adam’ Reveals Impressive Spectacle

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram this week to give fans yet another teaser for DC’s upcoming film, “Black Adam.” This time, fans are getting their first glimpse of the film’s massive set. “Black Adam” has been in the works at Warner Bros. for over five years now. Some...
MoviesComicBook

The Rock Explains Difference Between Black Adam and Superman's Powers In The DC Movie Universe

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam movie will introduce one of the most powerful characters in DC Comics to the DC Movie Universe. But just how powerful is Black Adam? For millions of moviegoers around the world who will only be introduced to the magical anti-hero, the question is a very new and valid one - and as with all things DC, there's only one real standard of comparison: Superman, the undisputed most powerful character that DC has. Well, in a new interview, The Rock takes on the question directly, and makes it clear that when comparing Black Adam's power to Superman, there's plenty of room for debate!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam Has Wrapped, See Dwayne Johnson’s Speech From The Set

Dwayne Johnson waited a long time to play Black Adam, with his connection to the role going back long before the DC Extended Universe was a thing. Then this past April, the Black Adam movie finally started shooting, giving Johnson his opportunity to suit up and jump into the superhero genre. Three months later, Black Adam has wrapped principal photography, and The Rock commemorated the occasion by giving a heartfelt speech from the set.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Compares Black Adam To Superman, Now Give Me The Crossover

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been a project long in development. The superstar has been in development on this movie for the better part of a decade and now, with filming complete, the big DC Comics adventure is one step closer to finally being real. However, while most people know who Dwayne Johnson is they don't know the character of Black Adam nearly as well. But hearing Johnson's description of the character is likely to get those people very excited, and possibly looking forward to future dream match ups.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates End Of Black Adam Shoot With Cash Giveaway

Having spent fifteen years attached to the title role, you’d have to imagine a weight has been lifted from the mountainous shoulders of Dwayne Johnson now that principal photography has wrapped on Black Adam, the first foray into the superhero genre for the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star. Johnson’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy