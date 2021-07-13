Cancel
Charlie Robinson dead: 'Mac' from sitcom Night Court dies aged 75

By Jamie Roberts
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dirc_0av0aBds00

Charlie Robinson has died at the age of 75.

The actor, who was best known for playing Mac the court clerk sitcom Night Court passed away on Monday in Los Angeles, according to The Wrap.

The publication says he died from cardiac arrest with organ failure due to septic shock and a type of glandular cancer.

He played the character for seven series between 1984 and 1992.

His 50-year career also saw him play roles in movies such as Secret Santa, The River, and Set It Off.

On the small screen, Robinson also featured on series including Buffalo Bill, Home Improvement, Mom and NCIS.

He featured in many guest appearances and cameos, including on shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, This Is Us, Malcolm & Eddie, In The House and How I Met Your Mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Hsun_0av0aBds00
Charlie Robinson, Markie Post, Richard Moll, Harry Anderson on Night Court (Image: Nbc-Tv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

Robinson was born in Houston, Texas, and started his career as a theatre actor and a singer before moving to Hollywood and acting on screen.

His wife, Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, paid a special tribute to him, saying: "Once referred to by Martin Landau as ‘the greatest, underestimated actor in Hollywood,’ Charles Robinson was the love of my life, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

"He was truly the working actor’s actor, and of all his passions, his craft took center stage, with his family being the wind beneath his wings, so he could soar to unbelievable heights! On behalf of my husband and family, I thank you for being part of the audience."

Fans, friends and famous faces also took to social media to share their condolences with the star's family.

Actress Marsha Warfield took to Twitter to say: "Oh, no! I'm so sorry to read this. Charlie Robinson was one of the great ones. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and all whose lives he touched.

"Rest well, Charlie, I thought you'd live forever."

Zora Bikangaga commented: "Charlie Robinson was one of the greatest comedic actors I’ve ever worked with. Crushed the role from table read to live taping. Effortlessly funny and real and you immediately care about him.

He made a writer’s job unfairly easy. And he was kind. Rest in power, Charlie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSgPu_0av0aBds00
Actor Charlie Robinson has died aged 75 (Image: FilmMagic)

A fan of the star also wrote: "Man, this is sad. I really loved Night Court. RIP, Charlie Robinson."

A second put: "Wow. RIP to Charlie Robinson who’ll always be Mac from Night Court to me. Very sad news tonight."

Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita, his children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, his grandchildren, great grandchildren and daughters-in-law.

