Lincoln County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 14:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Cuivre River near Troy. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cuivre River near Troy. * From late tonight to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 9:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tonight to 21.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage later tomorrow and fall to 8.1 feet on Thursday. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Considerable agricultural land is flooded between Troy and Moscow Mills. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cuivre River Troy 21.0 16.7 Mon 9 pm 16.3 9.4 8.1 7.6 7.0

alerts.weather.gov

