Hi Jeffrey, How did you prepare to play Tony in DEAD WEST?. Jeffrey- From the moment I read the script even before the first audition just following Tony’s journey, I knew I just had to be on that journey. He is such an interesting character. I had never done a revenge thriller. The really cool thing about Tony is he is such a morally good person so he has to battle with inner-turmoil. He thinks once he actually gets on this mission, will I be able to do it, and will I actually be able to kill this person? The other thing I love about Tony is he is so afraid during this mission.