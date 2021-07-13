Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Morris County in northern New Jersey * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1034 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch or so is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopatcong, Mount Arlington, Stanhope, Netcong, Lake Telemark, and Green Pond. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 30.