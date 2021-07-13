Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Morris County in northern New Jersey * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1034 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch or so is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hopatcong, Mount Arlington, Stanhope, Netcong, Lake Telemark, and Green Pond. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 30.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopatcong, NJ
City
Mount Arlington, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Stanhope, NJ
City
Netcong, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy