Vandalia increasing speed limit on Airport Access Road

VANDALIA — Vandalia city officials announced that they are increasing the speed limit on Airport Access Road.

In an effort to encourage tractor-trailers to use the road, the speed limit is being increased from 55mph to 65mph, city officials said.

“The speed limit change is part of a strategy to reduce the number of semi-trucks driving through the heart of Vandalia. The larger vehicles are a threat to public safety on the Dixie Drive – Ranch View Drive corridor of National Road,” the release said.

City officials say they hope increasing the speed limit on the road, along with planned traffic calming measures on National Rd., will help to encourage hardworking truck drivers to save time by going around rather than through town.

Mayor Herbst says Vandalia City Council is working to find creative ways to discourage commercial truck traffic through town. The City is also encouraging elected officials in the Ohio legislature to pass legislation that would prevent through truck traffic on National Rd. altogether.

