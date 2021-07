According to a discussion on Reddit, the manga series writer and illustrator, Akihito Tsukushi was working on the fourth volume of the comic when he was approached about adapting it into an anime series. That happened in April 2015, and the writer thought that it would be a 5-minute anime adaptation, reasoning that some of the graphics were too gruesome to be shown. However, here we are, talking about a second season after the first season was released in July 2017. For four years, the series’ fans have waited patiently for another season to know how the story ends, and now there is hope. So let’s tell you what we know about “Made in Abyss” season 2 so far.