NBA Finals Game 3: Phoenix Suns Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Recap

With the 2020-21 NBA season coming to an end, one should reflect on the Phoenix Suns. The Suns had about as perfect a season as they could’ve, even though they fell short of the NBA Championship. Following a 51-21 regular season (the second-best record in the league), the Suns were able to get past some of the strongest competition in the Western Conference. They were able to eliminate the 2020 Champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round in six games. In the second round, the Suns were able to sweep the Denver Nuggets who had the 2020-21 NBA MVP in Nikola Jokić, but missing star guard Jamal Murray. In the Western Conference Finals, the team took out a Kawhi-less Los Angeles Clippers in six games. While the team was able to find unexpected success this season, the key to the Suns’ success started years before.