I grew up singing and started writing my own songs when I was in high school. I got back into it after college and started posting some of my originals on my YouTube channel. From there I have just kept slowly building an audience online! Some of my biggest musical influences are Elton John, Taylor Swift, and Julia Michaels. Elton was a huge inspiration for me when I was first getting into singing and playing piano, and I think Taylor and Julia are both fantastic songwriters. Currently, I am continuing to release one song per month and am editing a novel I recently finished writing.