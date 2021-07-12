Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holly Springs, NC

Man smeared feces on Black Lives Matter sign outside Holly Springs home

By Aaron Thomas, WRAL reporter
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8lqD_0av0YYh500

Holly Springs, N.C. — Police said Monday that they're searching for a man who snatched a Black Lives Matter sign from the yard of a Holly Springs home and left the sign on the front porch smeared with feces.

The incident, which was captured by a doorbell camera, occurred at about 1 a.m. Thursday on Wellspring Drive.

The perpetrator is described as a taller white man weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He has red or auburn hair, side burns and a full beard.

Police said they are investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

David Ngo lives in Holly Springs and said he's saddened by the news of what happened to his neighbor.

"It's a super-cowardly act, that's for sure," Ngo said.

"As Americans, we still try to hide the fact that there's a terrible history that comes with racism," Ngo said. "It's still alive and well."

The man who lives at the home where the incident occurred said that, as the only Black family living on his street, he’s never been disrespected like this before.

He shared the doorbell video in hopes the culprit is caught.

"If you have a difference of opinion, you can just talk to somebody about it," Ngo said.

Ngo's wife, Kia Ngo, said they refuse to let the perpetrator’s actions keep them from expressing their beliefs.

She ordered similar signs to post in her yard.

"When it took place, we were actually on the phone talking about it, and I was like, 'You know what? Let's order,'" she said. "We actually wanted to order like 20 [signs] and line them up everywhere."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Melissa Ottaway of the Holly Springs Police Department at 919-567-4709 or 919-201-2691.

Comments / 5

CNN

CNN

588K+
Followers
88K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Springs, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Crime & Safety
Holly Springs, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smeared#Hate Crime#Feces#Black Lives Matter#Racial Injustice#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
CNN

Fort Myers man allegedly broke family pet’s leg with broomstick, claims ‘it’s only a dog’

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man accused of animal cruelty was arrested after allegedly injuring his family dog, officials said. Jose Hernandez-Rivera, 28, is accused of hitting his family’s dog with a broomstick because he was mad at it for barking, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. After getting hit, the dog was unable to put weight on her leg because it was broken, deputies said.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
CNN

Small plane crashes in front of Blue Angels Elementary in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A single-engine plane crashed Thursday afternoon in front of Blue Angels Elementary in Pensacola, leaving three people injured. The school is located at 1551 Dog Track Road. The plane burst into flames after crashing around 2:30 p.m. CT. Escambia County says three people were flown by helicopter...
Nashville, TNPosted by
CNN

Nashville party bus rider falls off bus, gets run over on Broadway

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tourist was taken to the hospital early Thursday after he fell from, and was run over by a party bus in downtown Nashville. Metro Police said Jacob Day, 22, from Michigan, was reportedly sitting on the railing of the roofless party bus. Day fell off the railing and landed face-first onto the roadway around 12:30 a.m. near Broadway and 14th Avenue North. The bus then ran over Day's legs after he fell onto the pavement. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.
Real EstatePosted by
CNN

Housing sales boom as remote work continues

Latest Videos (16 Videos) See why this restaurant owner has been targeted by Marjorie Taylor Greene. 'Sounds like a train': Firefighter describes battling Bootleg Fire. Flight attendants receive defense training as incidents with violent passengers rise. Why do vaccinated people need to mask? See Gupta's answer. Raisman shares concern for...
Posted by
CNN

At least 4 tornadoes confirmed in southeast Wisconsin

CONCORD, Wis. — Survey crews from the National Weather Service visited several locations Thursday to determine whether tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin. Some of the worst damage appears to be in Fond du Lac, Jefferson and Waukesha counties. The storms downed trees and powerlines and caused structural damage in...

Comments / 5

Community Policy