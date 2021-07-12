Cattaraugus County Reports One New COVID-19 Case on Monday

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,731 since the start of the pandemic. The latest case is located in the southeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's number of active cases (6) and people in quarantine (14) have increased since Friday, while the number of hospitalizations (4) remains unchanged and the seven-day average infection rate (0.2%) has decreased. Along with the county's six active cases, 5,617 have recovered, and 108 have died.