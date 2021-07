Hayden James teams up with fellow Aussies Crooked Colours to create a fresh and funky bop after announcing a North American tour. Hayden James has proven to be a powerhouse in the dance music scene since his first release “Permission to Love” in 2013. Since then, he has honed his craft and collaborated with a multitude of artists to create a repertoire that spans across the boundaries of dance music to include indie and pop-infused sounds. He does this again with his latest track, “Rather Be With You,” featuring the vocalist from Australian indie-electronic team Crooked Colours, Phil Slabber.