With Hollywood blockbusters having gone the way of superheroes and sci-fi, there’s been a real lack of high fantasy lately. Something needs to fill the hole that Game of Thrones left after its sixth and final season ended. No wonder there’s so much excitement for The Green Knight. For fans of the genre, it marks a glorious return to Arthurian legend—and it’s handled by A24 instead of Warner Bros this time, so there’s no risk of the studio trying to turn it into a franchise (may you remain forgotten, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword).