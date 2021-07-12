Watch the New Trailer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 – Only in Theaters October 1st

The new film “blends the sweeping natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with the stomach-churning gore of Hollywood.”. Cinedigm and Fathom Events are teaming up to present THE STAIRS as a nationwide screening on Thursday, August 12 at 7 p.m. local time. The movie is coming off a successful festival tour that saw it win Best Picture at Haunted House FearFest and the Audience Award for Best Picture at the Nevermore Film Festival, among others. Directed by Peter “Drago” Tiemann and scripted by Tiemann and Jason L. Lowe, it stars John Schneider (THE DUKES OF HAZZARD), Kathleen Quinlan, Adam Korson, Brent Bailey, Stacey Oristano, Tyra Colar and Josh Crotty. The synopsis: “In 1997, a young boy is out hunting with his grandfather [Schneider], when he stumbles upon a mysterious staircase deep in the forest. The subsequent disappearance leaves locals baffled as to the fate of the wayward pair. Twenty years later, a group of hikers set off on an ambitious trail, taking them deep into a secluded stretch of woods. Overcome with the beauty of their surroundings, they are blinded to a sinister presence lurking just beyond the trees. As the mountain terrain pulls them deeper, the group unknowingly stumbles upon a long-forgotten evil and find themselves coming face to face with the thing that nightmares are made of.”