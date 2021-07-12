Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the New Trailer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 – Only in Theaters October 1st

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE ADDAMS FAMILY is back and going on an awful new adventure in the new trailer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2. Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Glickman
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Wallace Shawn
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Conrad Vernon
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Chloë Grace Moretz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for the new Taika Waititi comedy ‘Reservation Dogs’

We have a full trailer for the new Taika Waititi TV series Reservation Dogs, which is due for release on August 9th on FX on Hulu. Fresh from sending social media into a frenzy after being spotted in a ménage à trois with Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora, Waititi’s getting back to business.
Moviesfilm-book.com

DUNE (2021): New Movie Trailer & Film Footage will Premiere at IMAX Theaters on July 21-22

IMAX Announces July Dates for New Dune Trailer and Footage. IMAX has announced that a new movie trailer and new film footage from Dune (2021) will be released on July 21-22, 2021 (view here the first Dune movie trailer). The new Dune trailer and the footage will be exclusive to IMAX theaters and will be free on a first come, first serve basis. Click here to reserve a preview ticket for the IMAX Dune event.
MoviesWired

The Stunning New Dune Trailer Is Begging You to See It in Theaters

If you know anything about Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, besides the fact that it’s kind of extra, it’s that the latest film adaptation has been highly anticipated for a long time. Pretty much ever since David Lynch released his own somewhat ill-fated version in 1984, fans have been asking for a bigger, better Dune film. It’s the white whale of sci-fi—a book so unfilmable everyone wants to try. Perhaps that’s why, when Warner Bros. announced in 2019 that Arrival director Denis Villeneuve would be the next to give it a shot, the general consensus was, “Well, if anyone can do it, he can.” The suspense was real.
GeekyGadgets

New Dune film trailer released, premiers in theatres October 22nd 2021

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Dune film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune will premiere on September 3rd 2021 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival followed by theatrical release on October the 22nd 2021 and will be simultaneously released on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days. Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK but Dune might be available to stream via Sky, we will keep you updated.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Climb “THE STAIRS” to terror at one-night-only screening event; watch the trailer

The new film “blends the sweeping natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with the stomach-churning gore of Hollywood.”. Cinedigm and Fathom Events are teaming up to present THE STAIRS as a nationwide screening on Thursday, August 12 at 7 p.m. local time. The movie is coming off a successful festival tour that saw it win Best Picture at Haunted House FearFest and the Audience Award for Best Picture at the Nevermore Film Festival, among others. Directed by Peter “Drago” Tiemann and scripted by Tiemann and Jason L. Lowe, it stars John Schneider (THE DUKES OF HAZZARD), Kathleen Quinlan, Adam Korson, Brent Bailey, Stacey Oristano, Tyra Colar and Josh Crotty. The synopsis: “In 1997, a young boy is out hunting with his grandfather [Schneider], when he stumbles upon a mysterious staircase deep in the forest. The subsequent disappearance leaves locals baffled as to the fate of the wayward pair. Twenty years later, a group of hikers set off on an ambitious trail, taking them deep into a secluded stretch of woods. Overcome with the beauty of their surroundings, they are blinded to a sinister presence lurking just beyond the trees. As the mountain terrain pulls them deeper, the group unknowingly stumbles upon a long-forgotten evil and find themselves coming face to face with the thing that nightmares are made of.”
Moviesmarthastewart.com

Watch the First Trailer for a New Julia Child Documentary

While not the first cook to teach culinary skills on TV, Julia Child is widely credited with having mastered the medium. In a world before entire networks and YouTube channels dedicated to food, Child took on the mantle of explaining, demonstrating, and exploring European cooking techniques beginning with 1961 book Mastering the Art of French Cooking and her 1963 television series, The French Chef. But above all else, her personality was the key ingredient to her success and four-decade career.
MoviesPennLive.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’: background, plot, trailer, how to watch

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is finally out, and here’s you can watch the anticipated adventurous sequel starring LeBron James. The ‘90s classic “Space Jam” came out nearly 25 years ago on Friday, Nov. 15. NBA legend Michael Jordan iconically starred in the original hybrid animated, live-action comedy. According to...
MoviesComplex

Watch the New ‘Dune’ Trailer Starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

Given that Oct. 22 does indeed still feel (very) far away, it’s nice of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures to come through with a lengthy new trailer for Dune. The new take on Frank Herbert’s novel, directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 auteur Denis Villeneuve, stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a character Dune enthusiasts will note was previously played by Kyle MacLachlan in the David Lynch adaptation in 1984.
MoviesPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer features cast newcomers, original stars

The official trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has materialized. A promo for the upcoming movie starring both big-name newcomers and familiar faces from the franchise debuted Tuesday, introducing a new story about paranormal occurrences in the small town of Summerville. The trailer shows a family arriving to a spooky home that was left to them, where they come across the Ecto-1 vehicle. ...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Great Trailer For Oscar Isaac's Upcoming Gambling Drama THE CARD COUNTER

Focus Features has released the first official trailer for director Paul Schrader's new film The Card Counter. The film has an impressive cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe. The Card Counter looks like a great movie and the trailer gives us a little taste...
Newsday

'Sing 2' movie trailer

Buster Moon and friends return, and this time, they must persuade Clay Calloway, a reclusive rock star, to join them for the opening of a new show. Expected Dec. 22, 2021. Voice actors include Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey and Bono.
Moviesmetaflix.com

A Record 7 Movie Trailers All Dropped On Tuesday Morning

Just when it seemed Hollywood was ready for a mid-summer lull, a record-setting seven (7!) trailers all got released on Tuesday morning. Overall, the movie news slate has been unusually light for a summer weekday. Reports that Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” won’t be ready in time to premiere at the Venice Film Festival is largely the only story of note. Though even that represents something of a non-story in itself.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Get ready for an all-new murder mystery series. The official trailer for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is finally here. The comedy follows three true-crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves entangled in a murder mystery surrounding a death in their Upper West...
Moviesstartattle.com

The Card Counter (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish

The Card Counter follows William Tell (Isaac), a gambler and former serviceman whose spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Sheridan), a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past. Startattle.com – The Card Counter 2021.
Middletown Press

Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield in Talks for Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Remake

The two actors are in talks to star in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, who previously helmed “Dear White People” and the horror film “Bad Hair.”. More from Variety. Amazon Studios Circling Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal Sci-Fi Thriller 'Foe'. 'This Is Us' Actor Asante...

Comments / 0

Community Policy