Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Depoe Bay, OR

Depoe Bay's Intense Colors During Day and Night: Central Oregon Coast Photo Explorations

beachconnection.net
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Along these shores, there are moments that colors are the true attraction, yet there's more to the striking colors of the Oregon coast than just dusk. Some of the truly wildest shades come after the sun falls away below that horizon. In fact, no two sunsets are the same along these shores, and certainly the hues that come after dark are different from night to night as well.

www.beachconnection.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Depoe Bay, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
Garibaldi, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Rockaway Beach, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Bay View#South Coast#Moonfish#Bandon Crab Derby#Marine Sciences#Newport Events Admission#Oregon Sea Grant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

(CNN) — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt "unexpectedly" died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles -- arguably the greatest gymnast of all time -- told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....

Comments / 0

Community Policy