Odin, IL

Two injured in crash at Red Stripe and Farthing Roads

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured in a car minivan crash at the Red Stripe and Farthing Road intersection in rural Odin Saturday afternoon. Reports indicate a car driven by a 16-year-old Sandoval juvenile female failed to yield at the stop sign when traveling northbound on Farthing Road. When she pulled onto Red Stripe Road the juvenile was struck by a minivan driven by 26-year-old Dylan Justin of Sandoval.

