Two injured in crash at Red Stripe and Farthing Roads
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured in a car minivan crash at the Red Stripe and Farthing Road intersection in rural Odin Saturday afternoon. Reports indicate a car driven by a 16-year-old Sandoval juvenile female failed to yield at the stop sign when traveling northbound on Farthing Road. When she pulled onto Red Stripe Road the juvenile was struck by a minivan driven by 26-year-old Dylan Justin of Sandoval.southernillinoisnow.com
