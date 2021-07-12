NHL Odds Don’t Favor New Jersey Devils in 2022, But The Shift is Coming

The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Ryan Graves from the Colorado Avalanche for a second round pick and forward prospect Mikhail Maltsev. At first glance, general manager Tom Fitzgerald hit a home run. Graves solidified himself as a top four defenseman on a stacked Avalanche roster that includes Cale Makar and Devon Toews. The Devils relatively did not give up a whole lot for someone that should fit right into their own top four defensemen. Fitzgerald has stated over and over again since he took over for the Devils that they will weaponize their available cap space when the situation arises. Fitzgerald followed through on his statement and the Avalanche were the perfect team to make the deal with.