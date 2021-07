DETROIT – In what may have been the lowest point of the season, Rangers manager Chris Woodward sought out Joey Gallo, reached out and shook his hand. Woodward had preached the need for fight and grit for two days, and in Gallo, he saw, perhaps, the team’s only current personification of it. In Monday’s 14-0 loss to Detroit, the third-straight shutout loss the Rangers had suffered, Gallo had two rifles from right field for outfield assists.