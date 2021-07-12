Cancel
Orlando, FL

MMA training will prepare new Magic coach Jamahl Mosley for fight of his life | Commentary

By Mike Bianchi
Orlando Sentinel
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamahl Mosley likes to condition his mind and his body by doing Mixed Martial Arts training, which will serve him well as the new head coach of the rebuilding Orlando Magic. You see, in MMA, you get punched in the nose, kicked in the teeth, beaten up and knocked down, but you must always stay determined, stay focused and get back up again.

