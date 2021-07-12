Cancel
Blue Jackets Announce Creation of Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund

By Jacob Nitzberg
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatiss Kivlenieks may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever. On Monday evening, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced the creation of the Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund, which will support youth hockey initiatives in Columbus and Latvia. Because Kivlenieks wore #80, the Blue Jackets organization and the McConnell family have pledged $80,000 to the fund to match donations. Per the club, all contributions that have already been made to the Foundation in Kivlenieks' name will be directed to this fund.

