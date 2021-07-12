Blue Jackets Announce Creation of Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund

Matiss Kivlenieks may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever. On Monday evening, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced the creation of the Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund, which will support youth hockey initiatives in Columbus and Latvia. Because Kivlenieks wore #80, the Blue Jackets organization and the McConnell family have pledged $80,000 to the fund to match donations. Per the club, all contributions that have already been made to the Foundation in Kivlenieks' name will be directed to this fund.