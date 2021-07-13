Former Clipper Willie Green Becomes Frontrunner for Pelicans' Head Coaching Job

In a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday evening, it was reported that former LA Clippers guard Willie Green has emerged as a strong frontrunner to fill the New Orleans Pelicans' head coaching vacancy. Green, who served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns from 2016-2021, is now reportedly next in line to get a head coaching job.

Willie Green spent 12 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Clippers from 2012-2014. In his two seasons with the Clippers, Green averaged 5.7 PPG and shot an efficient 39% from deep. Winning has already been a part of Green's coaching career, as he was on staff with the Golden State Warriors when they won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said that Willie Green and Chris Paul are basically best friends, and joked that Paul probably listens to Green more than he listens to Monty. Chris Paul and Willie Green were teammates on the LA Clippers from 2012-2014, where they experienced two of the winningest seasons in franchise history together.

Willie Green is expected to accept the New Orleans Pelicans head coaching job, where he will be tasked with the responsibility of leading Zion Williamson and a young Pelicans team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Was This the Best LA Clippers Team Ever?