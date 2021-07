Yesterday we had a post about updating the draft signing tracker with all of the known bonuses. It was also announced that the Pirates signed fifth round pick Jackson Glenn. Today the Pirates started off their morning by announcing that the first overall pick, catcher Henry Davis out of Louisville, is officially signed. He’s going to meet with the media soon. The draft tracker has been updated. If we get bonus info for Davis today (we should) or the other remaining unknown bonuses, we will update them here.