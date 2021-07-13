Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Compassion Center out of power after weekend storms

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoT9I_0av0VU7y00

One of Little Rock's oldest homeless shelters is in need of help of their own.

The Little Rock Compassion Center has been operational for 23 years and has never closed its doors to anyone.

The shelter had major damage after this weekend's storms, which destroyed their air conditioning units on top of the building and several other outdoor structures.

"It took a crane to put them up there on top of the roof and that wind removed them with no effort. Just unbelievable," said Little Rock Compassion Center CEO William Holloway.

Pastor Holloway says initial estimates to replace the air condition are up to $100,000 dollars.

They have been without power for the past few days, which has led to their frozen and refrigerated foods spoiling.

The shelter serves three meals a day to about 600 people every day.

Pastor Holloway is asking for food donations that can be easily grilled, like hotdogs and hamburgers.

He is also asking for ice to help keep food from spoiling, plus, nonperishable food and snack items.

"Well, they can come by and help clean up the mess or donate or pray for us. We need it all," said Pastor Holloway.

The Little Rock Compassion Center houses around 150 people every night and they are currently using portable generators and fans to keep them cool.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Comments / 0

THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy