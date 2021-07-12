Caption Contest 303: “You can call me Dr. Octopus.”

Ever since Breath of the Wild 2 was first teased back in 2019, there was a great deal of speculation regarding the emaciated corpse that Zelda and Link discover. At the time I was wondering if the body was in fact Urbosa due to the red hair. It was possible that, after their deaths, the Champions’ bodies might have been imprisoned while their spirits inhabited the Divine Beasts. Nowadays, it is speculatively certain that the corpse is in fact Ganondorf. For one of the Zelda series most well-known characters, the Gerudo King has appeared in very few games. Ganondorf has only shown up as an antagonist in Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess. I think it will be nice to see this villain return in a fresh title, as Ganondorf is one of the more clever and ruthless enemies that Link has had to face.