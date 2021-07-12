Cancel
Video Games

Caption Contest 303: “You can call me Dr. Octopus.”

Cover picture for the articleHello there, Zelda fans! Are you ready for another exciting edition of Zelda Dungeon’s weekly Caption Contest?! We’re still cleaning out our folder of images from E3, including screenshots from Breath of the Wild 2 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. This week, we’re highlighting a brand new weapon introduced in Age of Calamity‘s latest wave of DLC: The Guardian Flail. Link can give quite the walloping with these bad boys, but let’s see if their ridiculous appearance can make for some humor.

Daily Debate: Do You Think the Gerudo Would Side With a Reborn Ganondorf in Breath of the Wild 2?

Ever since Breath of the Wild 2 was first teased back in 2019, there was a great deal of speculation regarding the emaciated corpse that Zelda and Link discover. At the time I was wondering if the body was in fact Urbosa due to the red hair. It was possible that, after their deaths, the Champions’ bodies might have been imprisoned while their spirits inhabited the Divine Beasts. Nowadays, it is speculatively certain that the corpse is in fact Ganondorf. For one of the Zelda series most well-known characters, the Gerudo King has appeared in very few games. Ganondorf has only shown up as an antagonist in Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess. I think it will be nice to see this villain return in a fresh title, as Ganondorf is one of the more clever and ruthless enemies that Link has had to face.
Daily Debate: Is Skyward Sword the Most Divisive Zelda Game?

Everyone has a favorite Zelda game, and you probably hold some strong feelings about your favorite entry in the Zelda series. So do a lot of our staff here at Zelda Dungeon. At our most recent Writer’s Meeting it became apparent that Skyward Sword is a favorite among many of the writers here. There are some who have some major complaints against Skyward Sword and there are others that don’t like it at all. It sparked an exciting back and forth discussion about the game, and that lead me to wonder, is Skyward Sword the most divisive Zelda game?
Link Gets Stalked In This Comedic Zelda Short

Have you ever had the suspicion that someone has been watching you? Well, Link certainly has. This fun little animation by Jake Doubleyoo investigates the economic complexity that the Hero of Hyrule experiences during the events of A Link Between Worlds. Fortunately for the adventurous lad, he has eyes in the back of his head and quickly catches on that all is not right. But will Link manage to thwart his pursuer’s malicious designs? Probably not. Rupees need to get spent somewhere after all!
‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’: Release Date, Trailer, And News

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: When will Breath of the Wild 2 come out?. For many (myself included), one of the big highlights of this year's E3 was finally getting to see gameplay from the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's Game of the Year award winner, as well as its release date. Well, sort of. All we know so far is that we can expect to have this new adventure in our hands some time in 2022, although there's speculation that this will probably be towards the end of the year.
The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: How to Catch and Use Bugs

Bugs are the essential ingredient for upgrading your potions in The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. While they can be sold for a small handful of Rupees, infusing the insects into potent tinctures is presumably the best use for them. The significant buffs they provide can be a big advantage in challenging boss battles. However, before hunting for the critters, you’ll need a Bug Net. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about how to catch bugs and where to make use of them in the enchanting world of Skyward Sword.
Guess That Zelda Tune with Zelda Dungeon vs Zelda Universe in The Champions’ Cast Episode 172!

Happy ZDMX week everyone! This week, our pal Alasyn is away for the 10th annual Zelda Dungeon Marathon, so we’re cracking open a previously-Twitch-exclusive episode pitting Andy and Al against Zelda Universe’s Alex Trevino and Amanda van Hiel! There might be a few audio hiccups on here, but we figured it was better than skipping a week of the show, so come on and play with us! There are some epic doozeys in here, o come and see which competitor walks away the champion from this Fatal 4-Way matchup!
Nintendo Shares Wild Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Soundtrack Fact

Nintendo revealed a surprising fact about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Twitter this week. Most fans of the franchise have the HD version of the game by now and they might not know the soundtrack is a milestone for the series. Nintendo explained that Skyward Sword was the first Zelda game to have a recorded orchestra perform the score. This kind of attention to detail and grandeur has become standard in the video game industry. But, back in 2011, it wasn’t nearly as commonplace as it can be now. Fans were feeling the trip down memory lane with the company. A lot of the staunchest supporters tweeted their memories with the starting area and the intro. Check out some of the footage and sounds for yourself.
Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is Already The Third Best-Selling Game On Amazon In 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has proven to be a major hit for Nintendo despite being a rather old game that was recently remastered and sold for full price. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was released on July 16, 2021. It has quickly climbed the charts on Amazon USA to become the third best-selling Nintendo Switch game and it achieved this feat in just 10 days. It is now behind Animal Crossing New Horizons and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. It is entirely possible that the sales of Skyward Sword HD can eclipse either of these two games.
Check Out This Wonderful Time Lapse Painting of The Silent Princess From Breath of the Wild

The artist community build around the Zelda series is truly incredible. Whether it is musical covers/arrangements, zines, hand-made goods, or an assortment of other creative projects, there is no end to the brilliant work done by people who love the series. Going along with art related to the series, I also enjoy artists’ time lapses and speed paints related to their Zelda pieces. As someone who has always admired art, but never been any good at it, it is incredible to see the work an artist puts in and how a piece of art develops over time.

