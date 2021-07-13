Wyoming Cowboys unveil latest Hall of Fame class

Becoming the fifth Georgia Tech athlete to earn All-America honors in the triple jump, Alphonso Jordan did it three times, being recognized at the 2009 and 2010 NCAA Indoor Championships, and at the 2010 NCAA Outdoor Championships. In his final competition as a Yellow Jacket, Jordan finished eighth overall at Eugene, Ore., after just missing out the prior two years. He graduated from Tech with the Institute’s all-time record performances, both indoors and outdoors. Earlier in the spring of his senior year, he won ACC Championship most outstanding field performer in both the indoor and outdoor championship meets, and won three ACC titles in the triple jump during his career (2008 indoor, 2009 outdoor and 2010 indoor).