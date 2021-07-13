Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

USA Basketball now 0-2 after losing exhibition to Australia

By Larry Brown
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Team USA Basketball’s exhibition loss to Nigeria on Saturday was a caution flag, then Monday’s exhibition loss to Australia is a red flag and officially marks the time to be concerned for the US. The US lost its second straight exhibition game, this time falling 91-83 to Australia. Jayson...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 4

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Matisse
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Patty Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Basketball Australia#Team Usa#Usa Basketball#Team Usa Basketball#Australian#Nba#4ass Ingles#Basketballaus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
Basketballamericanpeoplenews.com

U.S. men’s basketball team gets back on track with win over Argentina but coach Gregg Popovich needs a history lesson

“When you make statements about, in the past, just blowing out these other teams — number one, you give no respect to the other teams,” Popovich added. “I talked to you the last time about the same thing, we’ve had very close games against four of five countries in all these tournaments. So, the good teams do not get blown out. There are certain games that might happen in one of these tournaments like the World Championships or the Olympics where somebody gets blown out but in general, nobody is blowing anybody out for the good teams. So when you make a statement like that, you assume that’s what’s going on. And that’s incorrect.”
BasketballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich gets blasted for mind-boggling final play in Team USA’s shocking loss to Nigeria

Team USA’s bid for the gold medal in the upcoming Olympic Games just took a huge hit following a shock loss to Nigeria on Friday night. It was nothing more than a non-bearing exhibition tune-up match, but this did little to deter the critics from lambasting the national squad’s effort on the mean streets of Twitter. Unfortunately for him, Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich turned out to be one of the biggest scapegoats in the head-scratching defeat.
NBAthespun.com

Report: Why Team USA Players Are Unhappy With Gregg Popovich

Team USA’s loss to France in their first game of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo has sent shockwaves through the sports world. But it appears to have also exposed some growing frustrations between the players and head coach Gregg Popovich. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the players are...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Nigeria’s Precious Achiuwa throws shade at Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant may be one of the NBA’s premier players, but at least one player doesn’t fully appreciate him. Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa, a member of Nigeria, threw some serious shade at the Brooklyn Nets superstar on social media, as his squad upset Team USA on Saturday. Durant has...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Uses 1 Word To Describe Olympics Loss

It’s been a pretty rough go so far for Gregg Popovich as the United States men’s basketball head coach for the Summer Olympics. Team USA suffered multiple losses in the exhibition schedule and followed that up with an opening game loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team...
Newsweek

Gregg Popovich Gets Heated With Reporter After Team USA Loss to Australia

Team U.S.A. head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated exchange with a reporter following his team's 91-83 loss against Australia in an exhibition game. Monday's night loss in Las Vegas came just two days after the three-time defending Olympic champions lost to Nigeria in the first of five games in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Comments / 4

Community Policy