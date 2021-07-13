Cancel
'Oh yeah! Mario time!' Unopened Super Mario 64 game sells for $1.56M, smashing records

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game broke the previous record price for the sale of a single video game. (Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via Associated Press) — DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

