'Oh yeah! Mario time!' Unopened Super Mario 64 game sells for $1.56M, smashing records

There’s a moment in the Mario Golf series that drives me to keep coming back with each release. It happens when a group of close friends start playing a round, and they begin to get the hang of how everything feels. They’re joking about how goofy it is that we are all playing a golf videogame and how absurd the characters playing are. Then, someone makes the game-changing shot. They make a shot so close to the hole that the entire group shouts and holds their breath. The stream behind the ball looks as if it is without a doubt going to slam dunk into that hole. Each person in the room is stunned that any one of them could do this well. Then the ball rolls just by and a collective sigh is released. Suddenly an excitement washes over the group and similar moments begin to happen with each player. What appeared to be an absurd twist on the traditional sport has created an emotional space of bonding that no one expects. This is the power of Mario Golf—and unfortunately with the sixth release in the series, Mario Golf: Super Rush, I feel less of these moments than ever before.