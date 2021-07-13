Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Zac Efron teams up with his younger brother Dylan to 'bust' their grandpa out of his nursing home for some fun

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

He starred in the raunchy 2016 flick Dirty Grandpa with Robert De Niro,

And Zac Efron was ready to make mischief with his own granddad with his brother Dylan on Monday.

The siblings teamed up to sneak their grandfather out of his resort-​style retirement home for some quality time, sharing the experience on Instagram.

As he tiptoed around the senior living facility, the 33-year-old actor did his best to go unseen as he crouched low, before swiping a staff member's ID to gain access to his grandpa's room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UW0o0_0av0U3WD00
Doting grandson: Zac Efron and his brother Dylan teamed up to sneak their grandfather out of his resort-​style retirement home for some quality time on Monday

'Let's bust grandpa out of here,' the High School Musical alum said in the first few seconds of a cheeky video he posted on his Instagram account.

Showing off his athletic abilities, at one point Zac did a front somersault, before excitedly reuniting with his grandpa, who was ready to go.

The Greatest Showman star wheeled his grandpa down the hall and past other residents, before they went to watch a soccer game together at home.

While riding in the car together, Zac's grandpa looked thrilled as he drank some Coca-Cola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGUD2_0av0U3WD00
Fleeing the scene: As he tiptoed around the senior living facility, the 33-year-old actor did his best to go unseen as he crouched low, before swiping a staff member's ID to gain access to his grandpa's room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvLKE_0av0U3WD00
Sleuth: Showing off his athletic abilities, at one point Zac did a front somersault, before excitedly reuniting with his grandpa, who was ready to go
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCQ9Y_0av0U3WD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJzbN_0av0U3WD00

The footage appeared to be taken by his brother, who appeared in a few seconds of the recording, which garnered more than 3 million views in less than an hour.

Zac previously appeared in a 2016 film called Dirty Grandpa, which follows a lawyer who drives his grandfather to Florida during spring break.

His Netflix series Down To Earth was nominated for best Travel, Adventure and Nature Program and best Daytime Program Host at the upcoming Daytime Emmys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IELcT_0av0U3WD00
The footage appeared to be taken by his brother, who appeared in a few seconds of the recording, which garnered more than 3 million views in less than an hour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duKvX_0av0U3WD00
Zac previously appeared in a 2016 film called Dirty Grandpa, which follows a lawyer who drives his grandfather to Florida during spring break

According to various reports, Zac was introduced to ex Vanessa by her boss at Byron Bay's General Store café in June last year, and the pair hit it off straight away.

Two months later, in August, Daily Mail Australia revealed Zac had cancelled his scheduled return flight to Los Angeles because he 'didn't really want to go back'.

Within weeks, the genetically-blessed couple had moved in together in Byron Bay.

Zac confirmed their relationship in September when they were spotted holding hands in public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HbaN_0av0U3WD00
Hush hush: His grandpa appeared thrilled to sneak out 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqUVA_0av0U3WD00
'Let's bust grandpa out of here,' the High School Musical alum said in the first few seconds of a cheeky video he posted on his Instagram account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpmwM_0av0U3WD00
Brothers: Zac was seen with his younger brother 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b46ho_0av0U3WD00
Sugar high: While riding in the car together, Zac's grandpa looked thrilled as he drank some Coca-Cola

Vanessa would accompany her famous boyfriend as he travelled around Australia for various work projects from late 2020 to early 2021.

But it was confirmed in April they had called it quits, with Kyle Sandilands announcing on his KIIS FM radio show: 'I can confirm [the break-up], after speaking with him yesterday.'

Kyle also confirmed Zac had been dating Vanessa for much longer than reported.

Speculation recently surfaced that the former couple knew each other three years before their 'official' first meeting at Byron Bay's General Store café last June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wDc6_0av0U3WD00
Watching the game: Zac and his grandpa watched a soccer game together 

Kyle, 49 - who is good friends with Zac - revealed on live radio that it wasn't just a rumour.

The radio host confirmed on The Kyle and Jackie O show: 'They've been together for a lot longer than people realise.'

'I don't know where they met, but it wasn't recent. It's been going for a little while, but I don't know exactly how long' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVbr9_0av0U3WD00
Congrats! Efron made a rare reappearance on Instagram last month, breaking his social media silence to congratulate the team behind his travel show Down To Earth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0s0C_0av0U3WD00
Heartbreak? Zac has been largely quiet on social media ever since splitting with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares (pictured) in April

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
81K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Sandilands
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Home#Coca Cola#General Store#Daily Mail Australia#Kiis Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
UEFAdallassun.com

Zac Efron spends quality time with his grandfather

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Zac Efron on Monday shared a sweet and funny video featuring him and his brother Dylan arriving at their grandfather's retirement home for some quality time. According to People magazine, with the theme of 'Mission: Impossible' playing in the background, Efron looked at...
Celebritiesheatworld

Who is Zac Efron’s girlfriend?

Zac Efron is widely-regarded as one of the most attractive men in Hollywood. It's an accepted fact of life. He’s also got a lot of other boyfriend qualities too; he loves long hikes in the mountains, he really cares about the environment (he made his own Netflix series Down To Earth with Zac Efron in 2020), he’s close to his family and despite being one of the most famous men on the planet, he’s super down to earth.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Zac Efron Is 'So Grateful' After First Emmy Win

First time's the charm! Zac Efron is officially an Emmy winner, and he's very excited. The winners of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards announced the winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields on Sunday, and Efron took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host!. The award -- which recognizes...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zac Efron had the sweetest reaction to his first Emmys win

On Sunday, July 18, Daytime Emmys released their list of winners in the lifestyle and fiction categories, with Efron standing out as Best Daytime Show Host, for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. “Wow! I never expected this and am so grateful,” wrote the star of High School Musical on Instagram while celebrating his victory. “A HUGE thank you to #daytimeemmys @netflix and our small but mighty team @zacdowntoearth who made this show what it is.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zac Efron Is Pumped After Winning An Emmy For His Netflix Show, Now Bring On Season 2

Zac Efron has emerged as one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, having amassed roles in high-profile productions like Neighbors, The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. But let’s not forget that it was the small screen that helped launch Efron into the stratosphere. While he’s still doing plenty of movies, the actor has recently ventured back to his TV roots through his Netflix docuseries, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Although it was a bit of a change-up for Efron, it paid off, as it’s now landed him an Emmy, which has him pumped. So… bring on Season 2, already!
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Zac Efron wins his first-ever Emmy for Down to Earth series

Zac Efron took to social media to express his gratitude after winning the first Emmy of his career. Zac Efron thanked the production team behind 'Down to Earth' after winning the first Emmy of his career on Sunday night (18.07.21). The 33-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Zac Efron Celebrates First Emmy Win: 'Never Expected This'

"Get ready for the next adventure," Efron wrote, teasing Season 2 of the Netflix travel series. Zac Efron is celebrating his first Emmy win. On Sunday, the actor won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his work in the Netflix docuseries, "Down to Earth with Zac Efron." Efron, 33, took to social media to react to the exciting news.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Zac Efron Signs With WME

Following a number of high-profile signings, WME can add another major star to the list as the agency has signed Zac Efron for representation. Best known for roles in such hits as the Neighbors franchise and Hair Spray, Efron recently wrapped production on Blumhouse’s Firestarter reboot, in which he was the lead. He also wrapped Season 2 of his hit doc-series Down To Earth With Zac Efron on Netflix.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Zac Efron reveals that Firestarter remake has finished filming

Production for the new adaptation of Stephen King’s sizzling novel Firestarter has now officially wrapped, after just two months of filming on location in Toronto, Canada. Baywatch actor Zac Efron broke the news yesterday via his Twitter page, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with his followers celebrating the final day of shooting, and confirming that the horror movie is now moving into post-production.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Eva Mendes delights fans with surprise pregnancy comment

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are among Hollywood's most private stars and prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. But the beautiful actress delighted her fans this week when she made reference to pregnancy in a candid Instagram caption. Eva, 47, shared a photo showing her dressed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy