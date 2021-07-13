Cancel
Little Mix share powerful message in response to racist treatment of England stars

By Jamie Roberts
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
Little Mix have shared a powerful message on social media after several England footballers were the target of racist abuse following their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed their spot kicks in a crucial penalty shootout on Sunday as Italy won the trophy.

But the trio were then subjected to vile racist abuse by some football fans in the aftermath.

Other black and mixed-race sportsmen in the team have also been disgracefully targeted online following the tournament loss.

And Leigh-Anne Pinnock used her band's Twitter account to share a powerful message condemning racism.

The post read: "You can live here but be quiet. You can work here but not all of you. You can speak at the table but not too loud. You can play for us but you can’t lose.

"Ladies and gentlemen I give you the Black British Experience. We stand with you Kings x Leigh"

Little Mix commented following the racist abuse of English footballers (Image: littlemix/Twitter)

And many fans were quick to praise the band for their comments.

One follower commented: "Take a bow Little Mix. It feels like change is coming."

"Wow this is powerful stuff," wrote another.

Leigh-Anne also posted the words to her personal Instagram page and told the players she stood with them.

And famous faces continued to share their support in the comments section.

Singer Fleur East replied: "Wow! So sad that this is the reality. So so sad! Let’s keep talking about it. Lifting voices creates change."

Talulah-Eve, the first-ever transgender contestant on Britain's Next Top Model, commented: "Very well said!!"

The post comes after an array of other celebs also voiced their opinion on the matter.

The likes of Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse and Line of Duty's Martin Compston hit out at the abuse that followed England's defeat.

Oti said she was "heartbroken" to see the racist posts after the match, while Martin blasted the intolerable attacks on the young sportsmen.

Little Mix condemned the racist remarks (Image: JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, Twitter also responded to the vile messages on its site after revealing it had removed over 1,000 racist remarks.

The company, who has faced calls to take a stronger stance against online abuse, has vowed to continue taking action as they labelled the behaviour "unacceptable".

Elsewhere, following inappropriate comments, comedian Andrew Lawrence has had a number of his upcoming tour dates scrapped as some venues are refusing to host him.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

